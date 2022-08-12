MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Mayor Friday Ellis will present the Monroe City School District with school supplies from this year’s Back to School Supply Drive. The presentation will be held at the Public Safety Center and will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will be open for the public to attend.

The success of the school supply drive was due to the joint efforts of the Monroe Fire Department, the Monroe Police Department, and the Mayor’s Administration. The supply drive was an opportunity to help prepare local children for their return to school.