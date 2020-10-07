The City of Monroe prepares for Hurricane Delta

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Gulf coast is once again in the path of a major Hurricane and many local governments have started preparing, including the City of Monroe.

According to their Facebook page, the City of Monroe is urging residents to make preparations now.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories