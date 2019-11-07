The City of Monroe offices will be closed for Veterans Day

MONROE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (11/7/19) Mayor Jamie Mayo announces City of Monroe offices will be closed Monday, November 11, 2019, in observation of the Veterans Day holiday.

This also includes Monroe City Court, Monroe City Marshal’s Office, and Monroe Transit System.

Exceptions: Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, Chennault Park Golf Course and MUNY Golf Course will be open Veterans Day.

Garbage and Trash normally collected Monday, November 11, will be collected Wednesday, November 13.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.