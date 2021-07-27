The City of Monroe hires new Chief Economic Developer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announces that they will have a new Economic Development leader onboard to move its economy forward.

According to the City of Monroe, Northeast Louisiana native Kelsea McCrary will become the City’s Chief Economic Developer effective August 2, 2021.

In announcing her appointment, Mayor Friday Ellis issued the following statement:

“Kelsea’s depth of knowledge and experience is multi-functional. She knows this market, will utilize partnerships with others and has an eye for recognizing opportunity and projects that create residual income. It’s been nearly seven years since we’ve had a Chief Economic Developer, and it’s time we take control of our future. I know Kelsea will help us do exactly that.”

The city says McCrary most recently served as the Director of Civic Design and the Cultural Districts Program for the Louisiana Division of the Arts in Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s Office of Cultural Development in Baton Rouge. Her economic development areas of expertise focus on growing the foundational aspects of the cultural economy in a community’s ability to thrive.

According to the city, McCrary has played an active role locally and statewide in growing arts organizations, promoting historic buildings, executing cultural events and quality of life initiatives, and leading creative retention and recruiting projects throughout the state of Louisiana for over a decade.