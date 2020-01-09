The city of Monroe finally breaks ground on the Kansas Lane connector

Some people might say that this ground breaking ceremony for the new Kansas Lane connector is well overdue. The city of Monroe has been working on getting to this point for over 25 years. A lot of people came out to see this ceremony because this has been talked about for decades now.

“This is a paramount day in the city of Monroe and I get so excited that I get a chance to see it under my watch. You know its been one of those ones that’s been coming for a very very long time. You know I had the opportunity to move away from Monroe and then back to Monroe and still it was in the works,” said Monroe City Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods.

Kansas Lane will extend out to ULM’s football and baseball stadiums. Then it will go all the way across to town and country and then connect to the Forsythe connector. This is the beginning of phase 1 but it may take a while.

“This clearing and grubbing contract has a contract time of 235 calendar days so that’s a little bit less than a year. It won’t surprise me if it takes a year because of weather and things like that. But about a year,” said City of Monroe engineer Kim Golden.