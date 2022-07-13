MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will begin their Back to School Supply Drive.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the supply drive and can drop off supplies at the following locations:

Monroe Fire Stations

The Monroe Police Department

Public Safety Center

Monroe City Hall

All supplies will be given to the Monroe City School District. Cash and check donations will also be accepted and will go towards more school supplies; checks can be made out to Walmart.