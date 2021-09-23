The city of Monroe and the Monroe Police Department create mentoring program

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The city of Monroe along with the Monroe Police Department has created a mentoring program for young males in the city. Individuals involved in the program believe it will have a major impact on the community.

The city of Monroe and the Monroe’s police Department’s “MPAC” mentoring program is for young males ages twelve through seventeen. The program was created in hopes of decreasing the homicide and incarceration rate of young males in Monroe. Coordinator of the “MPAC” program Sargent Larry Wilson says the program prepares young men in the community for a bright future.



Larry Wilson, “We talk to them about integrity, loyalty, how to get ready for college, how to get everything in order in that aspect. If they fall short on anything, we kind of help them with it, by finding them tutors or getting them the proper assistance. They need to be a college student. “

Students involved in “MPAC” say the program is changing their character for the better.



Ronald miles, student “I use to get in so much trouble, then once officer Wilson put me in this program it helped me stay out of trouble and stuff.”



Charles Bradshaw, student “Before I met Sargent Wilson , I was running the streets doing all types of things, and now I’ve been inspired to join the guard.”



Joshua Swan, student “It has impacted me very much .I have learned so much from the program.”



If you are interested in joining the “MPAC” program please contact the Monroe Police Department. We will keep you updated with this story as more information is presented to us.