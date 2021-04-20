The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana hosts national drug take-back day on Saturday, April 24

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana will be hosting a national drug take-back day where you can drop off your old prescription medications on Saturday, April 24.

According to a release issued by the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana, you can bring all your pills for proper disposal to one of four convenient locations:

Children’s Coalition, 117 Hall Street, Monroe

Bernice Pharmacy, 417 East Main Street, Bernice

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, 710 Holder Road, Farmerville

CommuniHealth Services, 335 Main Street, Marion

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sites will be accepting pills, patches, liquids, and vape pens, but cannot accept needles, sharps, or aerosols.

This service is free and confidential, with no questions asked.

To keep everyone safe, sites will be following local Covid-19 safety measures.