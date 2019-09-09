The Call to Serve: Service Academy Day

MONROE, La. (9/8/19) — Several men and women looked to make the call to serve at Service Academy Day.

It was a day dedicated for representatives from all branches of the United States military to give presentations to students and their parents.

The purpose was to connect dedicated young people in Louisiana to military opportunities.

Senator Bill Cassidy and State Representatives Ralph Abraham and Mike Johnson made the event possible.

“Of everything that is important these men and women that want to serve our nation, that will literally put their lives on the line at times for us. I can’t think of nothing more important,” said Representative Ralph Abraham.



If you want to learn more you can contact Senator Bill Cassidy’s office in Baton Rouge at (225) 929-7711.