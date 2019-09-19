The ArkLaMiss fair checks safety of rides to prepare for tomorrow’s opening

MONROE, La (9/19/19) — The Monroe Civic Center is transformed this week for an event many look forward to all year. The Ark-La-Miss fair kicks off tomorrow, but some don’t understand the amount of work that goes into setting up the fair.

“I came in on Monday afternoon, I came by the lot. They were starting to set things up, I did a few rides that I could then. We go through and we do safety inspections on all the rides. We check them as they’re being set up,” said John Dodson, Safety Consultant for the Wagner Consulting Group.

The crew spends five straight days to set up, go over checklists and ensure each ride is secure for guests.

“We’re looking at the vehicles, the carriers, the safety bars, any type of safety restraint. We’re checking pins and keys, structural, and then we run everything. Make sure everything runs properly during operation,” said Dodson.

Once the fair is open, Dodson from the consulting group leaves town. That’s when Belle City Amusement takes over to check the rides and complete the checklists each day.

The company does opening inspections before the fair opens and marks everything off the list.

“They’re specific to the ride and to the manufacturer. They have to keep them in a log book, dated. They have to do any maintenance that has to be written down in a maintenance log and all the operators have to be properly trained and signed off,” said Dodson.

The Ark-La-Miss fair opens tomorrow, September 20th, at the Monroe Civic Center and runs through Sunday, September 29th.

Friday, Sept. 20

8 a.m.: Barn open for arrival of American Brahman Breeders Association Open Brahman Cattle in Equine Building (All ABBA Brahman show cattle in barn and checked in by 6 p.m.)

5 p.m.: Fair gates open

5 p.m.: Carnival opens, arena exhibit booths open

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

7 p.m. to midnight: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Cadillac Kings

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Friday Night Magic All-Rides Wristbands – $25

Saturday, Sept. 21

8 a.m.: Setup begins for Home Economics & Exhibits in Conference Hall

9 a.m.: Livestock Show – ABBA; Open Points Show (Livestock Pavilion behind arena)

1 p.m.: Fair gates, arena exhibit booths, fair midway all open

1 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo opens – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

1-5 p.m.: Free gate admission to all children 12 and younger

1-5 p.m.: All rides, all ages for $2 per ride until 5 p.m. only OR

1 pm-closing: Special Saturday wristband all day, all night to closing – $30

– 7-11 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Gin Mobsters

Sunday, Sept. 22

1 p.m.: Fair gates open, carnival, arena exhibit booths open

1 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

1 pm-closing: Sunday Special wristband all day, all night to closing – $30

– 5-9 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Tommy Jaxson Band

Monday, Sept. 23

5 p.m.: Fair gates open, arena exhibit booths open

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

5 p.m.: Carnival opens – $20 wristbands

5 p.m.: Home Economics, Arts & Crafts Exhibits Begin – Conference Hall

6-10 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Joe Stokes

Tuesday, Sept. 24

5 p.m.: Fair gates open, Arena Exhibit Booths open

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

5 p.m.: Carnival, booths open – Carnival Special -$20 wristbands

5 p.m.: Home Economics, Arts & Crafts Exhibits – Conference Hall

6-10 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage –Tommy Jaxson

Wednesday, Sept. 25

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fair gates open for senior citizens and special needs youth and adults

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Dave Gore

5 p.m.: Fair gates open

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

5 p.m.: Carnival, booths open – SPECIAL – $20 All-Rides wristband

5 p.m.: Home Economics, Arts & Crafts Exhibits – Conference Hall

6-10 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Dave Gore

Thursday, Sept. 26

5 p.m.: Fair gates open

5 p.m.: Carnival, booths open – Carnival Special – $20 All-Rides wristbands

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

5 p.m.: Home Economics, Arts & Crafts Exhibits – Conference Hall

3-5: 30 p.m.: Livestock swine weigh-in: pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

6 p.m.: Livestock Show – Livestock judging: Market Swine Showmanship followed by swine show

6-10 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Jordan James

Friday, Sept. 27

10 a.m.: Livestock show area opens for beef cattle

5 p.m.: Fair gates open

5 p.m.: Carnival, booths open

5 p.m.: Home Economics, Arts & Crafts Exhibits – Conference Hall

5 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

7 p.m. to midnight: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Cal Presley Band

5 p.m.to 1 a.m.: Friday Night Magic All-Rides Wristband – $25

Saturday, Sept. 28

1 p.m.: Saturday Fair gates open and arena exhibit booths

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Free admission to all children 12 and younger

1 p.m.: Glory Land Farm Petting Zoo – pavilion behind Civic Center Arena

1-5 p.m. All rides, all ages for $2 per ride until 5 p.m. only OR

1 p.m. to closing: Special Saturday wristband all day, all night to closing – $30

– 7-11 p.m.: Louisiana Lottery Stage – Josh Love Band

Sunday, Sept. 29