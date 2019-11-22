THANKSGIVING: 16th Annual Turkey Shootout, Monroe donates 200 turkeys

MONROE, La. (11/21/2019)– Today was Monroe’s 16th annual turkey shootout. It’s a basketball game between the Monroe fire and police departments playing for both bragging rights and a good cause.



It’s all part of an effort to donate free thanksgiving turkeys to places like area soup kitchens, senior citizen groups, non-profits and others.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says the event is also an effort to inspire others to do all they can to help feed the less fortunate in the community.

“There are many other organizations that do events like this and Thankgiving is a time when we give thanks for all of God’s blessings and when we do this, they know that the city is very much involved,” Mayor Mayo said.

The turkey shootout started out as a free-throw shooting contest 16 years ago and has grown into a full fledged basketball game. This year, 200 turkeys will be distributed, making it 3,200 turkeys donated through the turkey shootout program.