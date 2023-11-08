RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, November 08, 2023, shortly before 4:00 A.M. Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 West of start. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Joanne Byrd-Roberts of Denison, Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, the Malibu traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Byrd-Roberts, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.