Breaking: Texas woman arrested after overnight road rage incident in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after midnight on Sunday July 4, West Monroe Police were called to the Academy Sports parking lot on Constitution Drive in regards to a shooting.

Per the arrest report, when officers arrived they were advised that the complainant was traveling West on the interstate when he was cut off by a blue Camaro. After exiting the interstate, the victim and the driver of the Camaro began having a verbal altercation, after which the victim cut into the Camaro’s lane in order to turn onto Constitution Drive when he heard gunshots and his driver’s side windows shattered.

The victim’s vehicle, which his 12-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat of, had two bullet holes in the driver window by the driver’s head.

Officers made contact with 39-year-old Yeshikya Williams of Arlington Texas, who advised that when the victim cut in front of her, it caused her to swerve. She then admitted that she fired one or two shots from her handgun towards the vehicle in an attempt to get away.

After reviewing cell phone footage of the incident, officers reportedly determined that Williams was not in any danger when the vehicle merged into her lane.

Williams was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.