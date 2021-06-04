Texas Roadhouse in West Monroe to host hiring day

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Texas Roadhouse in West Monroe will be hosting their first-ever hiring day on Monday, June 7.
According to a release issued by Texas Roadhouse, this hiring event will be for both full and part-time positions.
Texas Roadhouse offers competitive pay, based on experience. They will be doing in-person interviews, which can be scheduled online by clicking here.
Texas Roadhouse is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. They encourage and welcome all interested applicants to apply.