Texas man leads Ouachita Parish Sheriffs on multi-Parish high-speed chase

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the afternoon of Friday October 22, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a dangerous multi-Parish high-speed chase.

Per the arrest report, deputies attempted to pull over a gray SUV traveling North on Camp Road for traffic violations.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they reportedly detected the smell of marijuana and asked the driver, 49-year-old Vidal Thompson to exit the vehicle. Rather than comply, Thompson put the pedal to the metal and headed East.

Authorities state that Thompson was driving in the center of the roadway, in opposing lanes, and even forced several vehicles off the road. Thompson eventually merged onto I-20 westbound and continued weaving recklessly around traffic.

As the pursuit entered Lincoln Parish, deputies were able to use spike strips which caused Thompsons’ vehicle to leave the road and become stuck in a muddy embankment at mile marker 85 in Ruston.

After authorities removed Thompson from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, they located three large plastic crates which contained approximately 27 pounds of marijuana.

During the interview, Thompson reportedly claimed that he fled officers because he was scared. He also claimed ownership of the marijuana and stated he planned on selling it in Louisiana.

Vidal Thompson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: