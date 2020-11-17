Texas man arrested for Tallulah vehicle fire

TALLULAH, La. — A Texas man has been arrested for setting fire to a vehicle in Madison Parish.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), 21-year-old James Oden of Longview, Texas, was booked into the Madison Parish Jail on one count each of Simple Arson and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

On November 14, 2020, the Tallulah Fire Department asked for SFM to assist in determining the origin and cause of a vehicle fire on Little Fork Road.

Following SFM’s assessment, deputies determined that the fire was set intentionally. During their investigation they also learned that the burned truck had been stolen from a property in Longview, Texas.

Deputies eventually identified Oden as a suspect in the case and a tip from the public led deputies to Oden the next day.

SFM says that Oden admitted to taking the truck because he needed a way to get back to Louisiana and that he set the truck on fire after getting frustrated with not being able to refuel it.

Oden was then booked into the Madison Parish Jail.