Ten mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (8/9/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) report 10 mosquito pools, representing nine locations, tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected 30-31 July. The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe : Near Bernstein Park/Zoo, Near Hwy 165 and Ferrand, and near Lakeshore Subdivision

: Near Bernstein Park/Zoo, Near Hwy 165 and Ferrand, and near Lakeshore Subdivision West Monroe : Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School (2), and White’s Ferry Road area

: Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision, between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School (2), and White’s Ferry Road area Western Ouachita Parish: Howard Brown Road area, Mt. Vernon Church Road area, and near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20

All areas have since been treated by ground or air. Outer-lying areas will again be treated by ground Friday, August 9.

When working outdoors, particularly during the evening, everyone should take protective measures. These measures include wearing a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and an EPA approved repellant. Repellant should be applied to exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing. Care should be taken to ensure that water-holding containers are emptied to deny mosquitoes a place to breed in your neighborhood.