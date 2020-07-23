Temporary road closure on South Grand in Monroe

Monroe, La. (07/23/20)— South Grand Street in Monroe will be facing a temporary closure in order to make repairs to a water line.
Beginning on Thursday, July 23, and ending on Wednesday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m., South Grand will be closed to thru traffic.
Please plan any travel in this area with alternate routes in mind.
