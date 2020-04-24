Teen killed by stepfather for refusing stay-at-home directive

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) — What began as a fight over a stay-at-home directive ended in a teenage boy’s death.

According to Atlanta Police, they responded to a call of a person shot just after 8 P.M. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found De’onte Roberts, age 16, gravely wounded.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Steve Avery told CNN that he had been shot in the chest during a domestic dispute with his stepfather, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove.

Roberts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a statement police shared with CNN, Roberts’ mother told detectives that the dispute began earlier that day when Roberts refused to remain at home and comply with recent shelter-in-place directives.

His mother then told detectives that when Roberts returned home, he kicked in the door to the house and a physical fight erupted between Roberts and Hargrove. Roberts was shot in the altercation.

Homicide detectives interviewed Hargrove and charged him with felony murder, according to police.

Tracy Flanagan, a public affairs officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that Hargrove had a first appearance hearing on Thursday morning and bond was denied.

Hargrove is being held in the Fulton County Jail.