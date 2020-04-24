Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Teen killed by stepfather for refusing stay-at-home directive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) — What began as a fight over a stay-at-home directive ended in a teenage boy’s death.

According to Atlanta Police, they responded to a call of a person shot just after 8 P.M. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found De’onte Roberts, age 16, gravely wounded.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Steve Avery told CNN that he had been shot in the chest during a domestic dispute with his stepfather, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove.

Roberts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a statement police shared with CNN, Roberts’ mother told detectives that the dispute began earlier that day when Roberts refused to remain at home and comply with recent shelter-in-place directives.

His mother then told detectives that when Roberts returned home, he kicked in the door to the house and a physical fight erupted between Roberts and Hargrove. Roberts was shot in the altercation.

Homicide detectives interviewed Hargrove and charged him with felony murder, according to police.

Tracy Flanagan, a public affairs officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that Hargrove had a first appearance hearing on Thursday morning and bond was denied.

Hargrove is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories