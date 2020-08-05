19-year-old Louisiana Tech student reportedly dies after complications with COVID-19

RUSTON, La. — According to news sources, a 19-year-old Louisiana Tech University student has reportedly passed away following complications related to COVID-19.

The student was identified as David Lemaire, who was set to begin his sophomore year at Tech as a chemistry major.

Lemaire reportedly suffered from asthma and was hopsitalized in south Louisiana since early July.

Lemaire’s father made a Facebook post on Thursday saying his son was suffering from bleeding in his chest and had to undergo surgery to control the internal bleeding.

The post read “He remains very fragile now as his lungs recover and he continues ECMO.”

ECMO is extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a therapy treatment that will add oxygen to the blood and helps pump it throughout the body. The treatment is external and acts as an external heart of sorts.

The post ended with a picture of David Lemaire confirming his sons death and ended with a scripture quote “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.”

Lemaire’s father said “David is finally healed and made whole again and is now with our Lord and Savior.”

David’s younger brother Jacob was also reportedly hospitalized and spent time in the ICU before being released and sent home on July 9th.

The Louisiana Tech President Les Guice made an official statement saying “David was a special young man who had a positive impact on many people on our campus and in the the Ruston Community. I thank those on our campus who offered and continue to offer support for David’s family during this difficult time.”

