STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is inviting the community to come together and clean up public spaces.

According to the Sterlington Police Department Facebook Page, they are hosting a “Sterlington Community Team up 2 Clean Up” event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon).

According to police, they will meet volunteers at the Sterlington Police Department at 103 High Avenue, Sterlington, La. Police tell us they will provide all supplies needed for clean up.

If you would like to join, you can sign up at ouachitagreen.org/volunteer/

Courtesy: Sterlington Police Department

To read the release right from the Sterlington Police Department Facebook page, click here.