TEAM EFFORT: Bastrop’s new mayor calls on community to work with her

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 17, 2021, in Bastrop, mayor-elect Betty Alford Olive was sworn into office.

While her and her supporters celebrate their victory, she wants residents in Bastrop to know that making their city better will be a team effort.

“And as I look around at all of the people who are present today, it lets me know that the spirit of Bastrop is alive and well and that it rocks and we’re going to make Bastrop better,” says Mayor Betty Alford Olive. “Bastrop is going to be fine, we need them the citizens to, we’re going to need to be on the same team., we need to work together to make a difference.”

Mayor Olive is confident that she will be able to make a difference in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish School Board President Veronica Tappin says Olive’s work along with a positive mindset from residents will make even more of a difference.

Veronica Tappin, Morehouse Parish School Board President, says, “The mindset that we are a good community and we’ve fallen on hard times, but it can change, but it’s going to involve each and every person in this parish in this city, working as we are one.”