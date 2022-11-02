TAYLOR, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Carla Cooper is the Housekeeping Supervisor at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor, Ark., where she has worked for 14 years. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Carla was awarded the Elder’s Choice Award by Governor Asa Hutchinson at a ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., hosted by Southern Administrative Services LLC.

Chief Operating Officer of Southern Administrative Services LLC, John Montgomery, said, “It was an honor to recognize Carla with the Elder Choice Award…She enriches the lives of the elders in her facility through her compassion and genuine attitude.”

The Elder Choice Award recipients are nominated by long-term care elders in their resident council meetings. They must provide excellence in care, express compassion to those they serve, and strive to make every effort to enrich the lives of long-term care residents.

Cooper said, “I am thankful to have received the Elder Choice Award….I care very much about our elders and that involves me offering companionship as well as taking a genuine interest in their everyday lives.”