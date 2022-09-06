EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–In this week’s “Tasty Tuesday” spotlight, we are heading downtown to Main Street Pizza. This eatery’s unique flare and hospitality keep local residents and visitors returning for more.

“It’s just more of a hometown feel than just your regular chain,” explained Jeannie David, who works in El Dorado and visits this eatery weekly.

Main Street Pizza has served the El Dorado community for eighteen years. It’s not just the brick oven-style pizza that keeps people coming back, but their other options too.

“We offer as fresh ingredients as possible with our pizzas, salads and sandwiches. We really try to take a lot of pride in our food and make sure it’s something that you would enjoy when you come to visit with us.”

Throughout the month of September, the El Dorado Insider is hosting a virtual food festival to increase awareness of local eateries and provide visitors and local patrons with money-saving ways to encourage dining out in El Dorado.

You can like and follow the Insider’s Facebook Page for a chance to win a $50 Murphy USA gift card. The giveaway is open to everyone, just follow the steps listed below to be eligible:

Snap a photo of your meal from a participating location listed below.

Share on Facebook and tag @eldoradoinsider and the restaurant using the hashtag #dineoutineldorado for a chance to win an additional $50 cash.

Other ways you can participate:

Pick up a copy of the El Dorado Dining Guide at the Arkansas Welcome Center or El Dorado Chamber of Commerce. Money-saving coupons to some of El Dorado’s best eateries can be found inside.

Watch KTVE News at 4 with Cindy Langston to see a weekly spotlight on a local restaurateur.

Dine out in El Dorado!

The El Dorado Virtual Food Festival runs until September 30.