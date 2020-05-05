Taste of India in Monroe vandalized

Owners of the restaurant say they left work Monday night and when they came back at 9:30 Tuesday morning, their front window had a hole in it from someone smashing it with what they think is a rod. They say they’re keeping the restaurant open and the new window should come in the next two weeks.

The owners say it’s sad someone would do this for no reason on top on everything else affecting the restaurant with COVID-19.

“My husband came in the morning and saw the window broken and glass is all over the floor, one of my neighbors called the cops, they came and took the fingerprints, but they didn’t find anything,” said Krishna Thota and Swathi Thota, Owners of Taste of India.

The owners say they hope this doesn’t happen to any other restaurants who are dealing with COVID-19 restrictions as well. If you know anything about this vandalism or the situation, please call the Monroe police department at 318-329-2600.