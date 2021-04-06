Target’s car seat trade-in is back until April 17

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Monroe, La. — Target’s popular car seat trade-in is back!

From 04/05/21 to 04/17/21, you can trade in your old car seat for a 20% off coupon for a new one.

Join the Target Circle by downloading the app, then bring your old car seat or base to your local Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Open the app and scan the code on the box, then open your Target Wallet to receive your 20% coupon for a new one.

The coupon can be used in the store or online.

According to Target’s website, over 17 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

