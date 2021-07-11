TAPD: Woman wanted for 1st degree murder in deadly road confrontation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A 33-year-old Texarkana man is dead, and a warrant has been issued for the woman Texarkana Arkansas Police believe is responsible.

Aaron Brown was pronounced dead at St. Michaels Hospital after being rushed there after he was found shot multiple times and TAPD officers are searching for 28-year-old Tandraniqua Burris, who has been charged with 1st degree murder in Brown’s death.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were notified of a shooting incident in the 300 block of East 49th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Brown and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Brown’s wounds appeared serious and officers on scene rendered CPR while awaiting ambulance service.

According to witnesses and investigators, the shooting appears to be the result of a confrontation in the roadway between Burris, a motorist and Brown, who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.

During the alleged physical confrontation, Brown was shot a number of times that ultimately resulted in his death.

Detectives were called in to investigate, and in the course of their investigation developed multiple persons of interest.

Although the vehicle left the scene, it was later located, and investigators interviewed its occupants at the time the incident occurred.

Though their investigation, investigators developed Burris as a suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. In addition to the 1st degree murder charge, Burris has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Burris, or sees her, is asked to immediately contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at (903) 798-3154.

The investigation continues.