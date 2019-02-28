Tallulah water pump fixed; treatment plant still under repair

(2/27/19) The Tallulah Water Treatment Plant is starting to show its age. Tuesday one of the main lines designed to pump water to the city was shut off due to improper operation. This caused the water in the city to become limited, as water pressure values dropped to below normal limits.

Wednesday, the Mayor ordered parts for the broken pump, and now it is up and running again, but it will take some time for the system to pressurize. Full water pressure is expected to return by Thursday morning.

This pump was one of three the treatment plant has. The third, emergency back pump has been broken, so was unable to be used. This left one pump to do all of the work.

The loss of water pressure also has resulted in a boil advisory for the entire city. And while pressure is expected to return Thursday morning, water samples will be sent to the state on Friday. So until the samples can be cleared, the boil advisory will remain in effect.

There are many different repairs that have already been paid for in the works for the existing treatment plant. And as they get worked on over the next couple months, water service may be interrupted once again. But the city will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Mayor Gloria Hayden wants to apologize for any inconveniences this issue has caused. She also is asking the citizens of Tallulah to remain patient, and is advising that citizens stock up on fresh water.