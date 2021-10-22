Tallulah to host the Twilight Air Show & Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Tallulah has announced that they will be hosting an airshow on Friday October 22.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the show begins near sunset. There will be live music, food vendors, Warbirds and the Hall of Fame Aeroshell Aerobatic Team.

All proceeds for the event will go to support local disabled veterans through Purple Heart Homes & 7 Days for the Troops, the Warrior Bonfire program and the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.