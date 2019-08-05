Tallulah remembers Lloyd Moore, beloved tow truck worker who died on the job

TALLULAH, La. (8/4/19)– “I could pick that phone up, and I could call him, and he always listened; got me to calm down…and now, he’s not here to calm me down,” said Carla Ray, Lloyd Moore’s daughter.

Through tears, Lloyd Moore’s children remember their beloved father. Moore, the owner of Richmond Automotive tow truck company, died while doing what he loved Friday night.

“My dad was a kind man, well known, well liked in the community. He’s been driving a tow truck for over 40 years,” said Todd Moore, Lloyd’s son.

His family says Moore and an assistant were picking up a vehicle on I-20 near Monroe. As they were finishing up, the assistant got in the truck, waiting for Moore to hop back in.

“Realized that something must not be right, so he got out of the truck and walked over to the driver’s side and saw him laying on the interstate,” said Moore.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His family says he was hit while loading a car onto his truck. The driver fled the scene.

“He was very adamant about safety. We all know the dangers of when we go out. All tow truck operators, first responders,” said Moore.

In 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 25 fatal crashes, resulting in 30 deaths. Troopers urge citizens to obey Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, where drivers must move over not only for law enforcement, but also for highway and tow truck workers.

“Everyone in this community will always remember him as the man who would help you anyway he could, and never ask for any kind of acknowledgement in return,” said Moore.

Sunday night, dozens of people in the community gathered together on the front lawn of the Madison Parish Courthouse to honor Moore.

A light show and procession was led by first responder vehicles including police, fire trucks, ambulances and other tow truck companies.

The cause of death has not been released and the suspect is still on the run.