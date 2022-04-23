TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The city of Tallulah has received a one-hundred-thousand dollar grant from the Federal Recreational Trails Program. The grant was submitted in July of 2021 to repair sidewalks from the Post Office to Van Zelfden Street.

The grant will work in conjunction with Madison Healthy Communities and the Tallulah Connectivity Project. The ultimate goal is to provide safe routes for pedestrians and those in motorized vehicles to the city center and to recreational opportunities along the way. Future plans include applying for grant funds to upgrade the Fairgrounds Park for more playground equipment and individual exercise equipment.

The city is also working with a local family to have the parcel of land next to the Post Office donated to the City so that they can build a small pocket park for the neighborhood park benches, tables, and individual exercise equipment.

Tallulah wants to provide healthy opportunities so that its residents can get outdoors in greenspaces.