Tallulah man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Tallulah man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Patrick Senclair Jackson, 46, of Tallulah, Louisiana has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, then he will have 5 years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

The DOJ says Jackson was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of 2020 and entered a guilty plea for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm on March 3, 2021.

According to investigators, the drug trafficking charges are from an investigation into Jackson’s illegal activities. Law Enforcement agents in the area are familiar with Jackson’s drug trafficking involvement because, according to the officers, they were able to purchase some methamphetamine during an undercover operation.

The release from the DOJ says in November of 2019, officers initiated a traffic stop with Jackson because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During the traffic stop, officers say they saw a revolver in the driver’s side door.

Officers reported they got a search warrant for Jackson’s car and found 9.17 net grams of powder cocaine, 1.95 grams of crack cocaine, and less than one gram of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.