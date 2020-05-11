Tallulah man killed in Lincoln Parish crash

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — A crash near Choudrant, Louisiana has claimed the life of a Tallulah man.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop F responded to a crash on I-20 just east of Choudrant shortly before 5:15 AM on Monday.

Their initial investigation has revealed that a 2014 Jeep Partriot, driven by 31-year-old Adam Poisso, was heading east on I-20 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off of the right side of the road and struck several trees.

Poisso, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

