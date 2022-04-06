TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Tallulah Fire Department has recently made history. According to the city’s Facebook page, the fire department received the highest rating of Class 4 on the public fire survey. The accomplishment was the first time that the Tallulah Fire Department scored that high in department history.

To the citizens of The great city of Tallulah, I’m pleased to announce that your fire department has made history. For the first time in the history of the Tallulah Fire Department, we have received the highest rating ever (Class 4). I would like to give a big thanks to LSU-FETI, Madison 911, the Tallulah Water Service and to the members of the Tallulah Fire Department for the hard work and dedication. The actual score is 69.87, which is .13 from changing to a class 3. We will continue to work hard to improve for the next public fire survey in five years. Together we can make Tallulah and Madison Parish better. Tallulah Fire Department Chief Harold Allen