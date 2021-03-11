Tallulah city leaders pass water rates increase

TALLULAH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As many residents will tell you, water has been an issue in Tallulah for years. Mayor Charles Finlayson said the only way to get the water back on track is to borrow $7.8M from the USDA to rehabilitate the current water plant.

“The state is telling us that we have to fix this problem. If we don’t do something about it now, the state will fix the issue and we will be fined,” Mayor Finlayson said.

In turn they would have to pay that amount back, which is why rates would have to increase for customers. The average increase would be $12 for residents and $45 for businesses.

City council voted on the matter.

“We had 2 for, 2 against and one abstain, I broke the tie,” Mayor Finlayson said.

Locals said they are not happy with the results. Antonio Wilson was at the meeting. He said he has a petition with more than 1,000 signatures, most of which are from residents in District 5.

“And I just don’t understand why a councilman in that district, one of the roughest districts in our city would abstain to raise water rates on the less fortunate,” Wilson said.

During the meeting one resident said there has to be transparency when it comes to the plans for rehabilitating the water plant.

“Anyone who wants to see the plans they are welcome to come by city hall, we have nothing to hide. We will be open to anyone who comes by,” Mayor Finlayson said.

Now that the vote has passed, the next step for the city is to apply for the USDA loan.