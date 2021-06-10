Taco Bandito names rabbit mascot

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since 1976, Taco Bandito has been serving authentic Tex-Mex food to the Twin Cities. Now, with new ownership and a new name for their mascot, they have been seeing more customers.

We went to their Monroe location on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and they were inundated with customers the whole time.

We spoke with the new owner, Tyler Moses, and all this commotion has to do with a couple of things that are going on. They are naming the mascot. They have had a mascot the entire time, but never a name for the their rabbit mascot.

The biggest message that Moses wants to share with people is the restaurant is going to stay the same, nothing is going to change on the menu, and especially in the customer service.

“We’re here to make this place better. Our recipes, the food, will not change one ounce of it,” says Tyler Moses, owner of Taco Bandito. “We had the ‘Name the rabbit’ contest, we’ll announce the winner, it’s ‘Queso the Kid’, one young lady won a year’s worth of free tacos.”

“And we just thought Queso, because of course, queso and tacos, they correlate and then the kid, because it’s friendly, you know, so that’s how he became Queso the Kid,” says Andreyah Williams, Winner of “Name the Rabbit” Contest.

Moses tells us that 25% of all the purchases from Thursday, June 10, 2021, at both the Monroe and West Monroe locations, will go to Med Camps of Louisiana.