Swanson escapee caught and charged for murder in Shreveport

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD) – More scrutiny is on Swanson Correctional Center for Youth – after an escapee is taken into custody overnight.

This time – landing more charges for an alleged murder while on the run after two months, and finally. Tre’veon Jackson has been captured by Shreveport police violent crimes investigators on September 8th.

One resident shares his concern.

“I used to go in there and work on things and it takes us fifteen minutes trying to get to the gate just to get in.” Says Thomas Foster

“ So, they’re more concerned with going than coming out, I guess. It is a concern, especially with what just happened.” Says Foster.

Shreveport police have charged 19-year-old , Traevon Jackson, for two seperate murders that happened just two days apart.

“Everyone got to be concerned. They get out, and then where they’re gonna come to, where they’re going to go to?” Says another resident, Jackie Smith.

“That guy escaped from swanson and look. You gotta keep your eyes open.” Says Smith.

On august 12th Shreveport police found 31 year old Horace Sparks shot to death outside of a motel.

Just two days later 24-year-old Javoris Debouse was found shot near caddo middle career and technology. He later died at the hospital.

Monroe resident Jackie Smith says this could’ve all been prevented if Jackson hadn’t managed to escape.

“I’ve been straight. keep them from escaping, it needs to be rebuilt, that security going on at swanson needs to be rebuilt” Says Smith.

We reached out to the executive management advisor for Swanson Correctional Center but they refused to make any comments.

Jackson has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center where he’s held without a bond as a fugitive.