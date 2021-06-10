Swanson escapee arrested for carjacking in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a carjacking.

According to the police, it happened just before 5:30 a.m. on June 7, 2021 at the P&S Surgery Center on Grammont Street.

Officials involved in the investigation say a juvenile male suspect approached the victim in their car. The victim told police they were physically beaten and removed from their car and police tell us they needed medical treatment for their injuries.

Investigators say the suspect left the area in the victim’s car; and later in the day, deputies in Grand Parish found the car and the suspect.

Deputies told police there was a short chase, but the juvenile was taken into custody.

During the investigation, police say the suspect was an escapee from Swanson Correctional Center.

Police tell us the juvenile was booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of Carjacking and any additional charges from the other agencies involved.