RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Swab to Save a Life Event in conjunction with Be the Match.

5-year-old Nora Kay Meredith, from West Monroe, La., was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Hepatosplenic T-lymphoma. It’s a rare form of cancer, with only 30 to 40 people in the world being diagnosed with it.

A bone marrow transplant is much needed for a cure, so the Sheriff’s office encourages all who can to come out and support this effort.

The event will occur at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Building at the Range, located at 474 Highway 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Rayville, La 71269.