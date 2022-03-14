OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings.

According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive.

Deputies say the surveillance cameras in the area captured pictures of two vehicles that were used by the suspects. Deputies say one car appears to be a blue 4-door sedan and the other a gray 4-door Kia SUV, they think it may be a Kia Soul, but deputies cannot confirm that. Deputies say both cars were occupied by multiple suspects.

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help deputies with these investigations you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.