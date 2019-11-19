Suspects sought in shooting in West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (11/19/19)— West Monroe police responded to a call of someone being robbed and shot at approximately 10 P.M. Monday night.

According to West Monroe Police Department, three masked men knocked on the door of a residence on South Second Street in West Monroe.

Upon answering the door, one of the masked men pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim. After giving the assailants what they requested, the victim was then shot in the back.

The victim, whose name is withheld at this time, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are pursuing any leads at this time and we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

