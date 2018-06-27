Suspects accused of stealing 2 zero turn lawnmowers, tools Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BASTROP/MONROE - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office (MPSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects accused of theft in Bastrop and Monroe.

According to MPSO, on Thursday June 21, 2018, two zero turn lawn mowers were stolen from Larry Cotten Enterprises Inc. out of Bastrop LA.

The mowers stolen were a new Toro Titan HD 2000 48” mower and a new ExMark Radius E 60” mower.

Two trucks were involved in the theft.

Officers say they moved the mowers out by a side gate behind some used equipment at 12:28 AM and returned with a truck and trailer at 4:20 AM to cut locks and steal the mowers.

Deputies say that same night, the truck (pulling the trailer) is suspected in another theft of tools from around the town and country area out of Monroe, Louisiana. The trailer in the picture is possibly stolen also out of the Monroe area.

CrimeStoppers of Morehouse will pay up to $2000 for information leading to the arrest of persons involved. Your call is confidential.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.