Suspect wanted in connection to burglaries
MOREHOUSE Parish (5/1/19) The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted suspect.
Joseph Douglas Watson Jr., 35 year old White Male, 6’3” 200lbs is wanted in connection with several burglaries in the Morehouse Parish area.
If you have any information on Watson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-281-4141.
