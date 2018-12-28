Suspect on the run after search warrant yields about $1.3M in marijuana, firearms Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONROE, La. - (12/27/18) Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for approximately $1.3 million in marijuana and firearms.

Metro Narcotics Unit in Ouachita Parish are searching for Aaron Mitchell (Mitch) Adcock who fled the scene as they were searching his residence.

According to a release from Metro Narcotics, on December 18, 2018, agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 204 Foster Street, in Monroe. During the search warrant, agents located located and seized approximately 138 pounds of high grade marijuana in heat sealed packaging. The marijuana was located in various locations hidden throughout the inside of the residence. Agents also located, and seized, numerous weapons in the residence to include the following:

spikes tactical AR-15 Waften Werks AR-15 Central Arms AR-15 Remington .308 rifle Henry Arms 22 rifle Remington shotgun Aero AR-15 Yankee Hill AR-15 Anderson AR-15 Anderson AR-15 Harrington and Richardson 410 shotgun KelTec .32 caliber handgun Sarsilmaz 9mm handgun Glock 9mm handgun

Agents also located numerous magazines and in excess of 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

Following the search warrant, agents arrested Chelsea Marie Lyons, who, along with her one year old son, was inside of the residence at the time of the service of the search warrant. Lyons refused to talk to agents and has since bonded out.

The Metro Narcotics Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for and are currently seeking Aaron Mitchell (Mitch) Adcock, who fled the residence prior to the service of the search warrant.

The investigation began from a tip given to Crimestoppers of North Delta and is ongoing. Additional Charges are likely