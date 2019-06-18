Suspect in SPD officer Cheteri Payne's death charged with federal crimes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/18/19) One of the three men indicted in the January death of Shreveport Police officer was scheduled to be arraigned today in Caddo District Court, but was unable to come to court as he is being held by federal authorities.

Glenn Frierson, 38, Tre'vion Anderson, 26, and Lawrence Pierre, 22, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2019, in the shooting death of SPD officer Chateri Payne. But on Feb. 13, a federal grand jury indicted Frierson on two firearms charges and one drug distribution charge.

On March 20, a Caddo Parish grand jury indicted the three men on one count of 2nd degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Anderson and Pierre have both pleaded not guilty, but Frierson hasn't been arraigned, so has not entered a plea. Prosecutors say a writ will have to be filed with the federal government in order to bring Frierson to court.

He is represented by Michelle Andrepont in Caddo parish, and court-appointed attorney Joseph W. Greenwald Jr. in the federal case.

Pierre was in court today, and the state responded to his attorney's motion for discovery. Mouton.

Anderson, who is represented by public defender Kammi Whatley, is on Wednesday's docket for arguments and hearings.

Pierre will be back in court on July 16, and Frierson also is on the docket for July 16.

Anderson will be in court Wednesday.

