Suspect in Neville student’s hit-and-run death posts $20K bond

MONROE, La. (The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report the suspect in the death of Neville High School student Ashley Dorsey in a hit-and-run wreck was released from Ouachita Correctional Center Wednesday.
Daniel Lynn Ross Jr., age 51, posted a $20,000 bond after his required bond was reduced from $1 million on Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.
Judge Scott Leehy signed the order.
Ross filed a motion to reduce on March 25. In the motion, attorney Lavalle Salomon argued the bond unreasonable and unnecessary.
“At the time of his arrest, he was employed in his family’s corporate ownership of several restaurants,” the report states. Ross’ family owns Taco Bandido.
In the motion, it is also argued Ross “has no criminal history of any significance other than a prior misdemeanor DWI arrest which did not result in conviction.”
