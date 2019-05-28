Suspect arrested in Sunday night fatal shooting; victim identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (5/28/19) Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were called to the home of 19-year-old Brandon McLaughlin at 7610 Blanchard Latex Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

Upon their arrival, they found James Dale Gonyer, 21, of the 600 block of Kim Street in Shreveport dead.

Detectives learned that Gonyer and his girlfriend were guests at McLaughlin's home. Deputies say Gonyer and his girlfriend were arguing in a bedroom when McLaughlin went into the room and fired a shot into an air mattress.

Gonyer became angry and "came after" McLaughlin, according to Detective Chris Daniel.

Deputies say McLaughlin then fired again hitting and killing Gonyer.

McLaughlin was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for manslaughter.

