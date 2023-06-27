WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On Monday the Supreme Court dismissed Louisiana’s appeal seeking to prevent the state’s congressional map from being redrawn over claims that it unlawfully dilutes the influence of Black voters.

The order was expected after the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 8 that buttressed a key part of the landmark Voting Rights Act in a similar case concerning congressional districts in Alabama.

You know for far too long voters of color in this state have been packed into one district, but the good news is following the supreme courts ruling that even though justice has been delayed for a very long time it doesn’t seem it will last much longer. Chris Kaiser-ACLU Louisiana

The court order noted that the case should be resolved in lower courts in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.

I think something we heard debated at the legislator in 2022 was that this idea that you have to choose fair representation for people of color on one hand and properly drawn maps on different basis’s and what we learned is that’s a false choice. Chris Kaiser-ACLU Louisiana

The case will now move forward in the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. circuit court of appeals.