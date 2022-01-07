Update: Supplemental feeding ban lifted for Union and Morehouse Parishes

UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has immediately lifted the baiting ban in Union and Morehouse Parish that was initially put in place in December of 2021.

After examining over 300 white-tailed deer samples from the two parishes, no Chronic Wasting Disease was detected, prompting LDWF to lift the ban.

“The department is happy about the outcome, and we thank the deer hunters who brought in their harvested deer to be tested,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Their assistance helped shorten the time period that it would have taken to reach our goal.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced that a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive doe was discovered in Union County, Ark. The doe was located just a few miles north of the Louisiana Border on Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge.

In response to the discovery of CWD, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is applying its CWD Response Plan to monitor and curb the spread of CWD into Louisiana. The ending of all supplemental feeding, including mineral or salt licks, will begin for the Union and Morehouse Parishes.

According to LDWF, the purpose of the feeding ban is to reduce the potential spread of CWD into Louisiana by reducing the risk of exposure when deer are concentrated around feeding sites. The use of approved bait not normally ingested by deer for feral hog trapping will still be allowed.

All bait must be placed and contained within the trap itself. This declaration of Emergency will become effective on Monday, December 6, 2021 and will remain in effect for the maximum period allowed under the Administrative Procedure Act.