MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The footage shows Hung pulling out a foldable blade and swinging it at the Black male. Hung and Rodriguez proceed to knock the victim to the ground and start kicking and punching the individual until a bystander intervenes.

The victim then took out a firearm and fired a single round that struck a witness in the leg. The witness confirmed that Hung was swinging a blade at the scene.

During an interview with authorities, Hung confirmed the allegations of having a blade but claimed it was being used for self-defense. Hung also claimed that kicking the victim was to “teach him a lesson.”

Hung was charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery. The case remains under investigation.